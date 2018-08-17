Look for a cuddly kitten and a pup who is a big girl by taking a visit to Polk County Animal Control and taking home one of the Pets of the Week for Aug. 15.
This week’s cat is Zoe, ID No. 39239306, an all-white 12-week old short coated female kitten. With curious amber eyes, she’ll want to play and get a lot of attention from a new family. Or consider Destiny, ID No. 39310193.
This week’s dog is a boxer mix, fawn in color with white spots on her chest. Volunteers report she likes to play, but will walk on a leash and sit when asked.
Both are available for adoption today by calling Animal Control at 770-749-8908 to get more information. Cats are $25, and dogs are $40. All pets adopted out require spay and neutering by county ordinance.
Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Transports are available with the help of the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, which are coming up on Aug. 22, and two dates in September next.