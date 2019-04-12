Either or both of this week’s pets in the Standard Journal have the potential to make loving companions and need forever homes right now from Polk County Animal Control, along with many others in the shelter.
Consider Maiden, ID No. 41152260, a juvenile Maine Coon/Domestic medium hair between 6 months to a year old. Maiden be much smaller than the true Maine Coon cat but looks like a miniature version. She has a soft, silky medium length coat with a bottle brush tail. She has inquisitive amber/green eyes. Maiden is very friendly and affectionate. She will be a beautiful companion.
Or consider this pup named Buddy, ID No. 41201957. He is a juvenile, somewhere around 8 months to a year old and weighs about 30 pounds. He looks like a retriever/dachshund mix. His coat is an unusual smokey brown/black color and is of medium length. He has a white chest and the tips of his toes are white. He has silver “chaps” on his hind legs. His eyes are chocolate brown. Buddy is friendly and walks well on leash.
Consider either of these pets or many others available for adoption today at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for April 24, May 8 and May 22. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.