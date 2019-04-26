Give a forever home to a pair of pretty pets who are at Polk County Animal Control with many others right now and are available for adoption.
The Cat of the Week is an unnamed domestic short hair that is found as ID No. 41293196. Volunteers report the six month old has a swirl pattern in her coat and a striped tail, amber green eyes that are attentive and curious, and is interested in activities going on around her. She is additionally an “entertaining kitty!”
There’s also the Dog of the Week, Paxton, ID No. 41289107. He’s a dark chocolate brown and white boxer mix aged 7 months, and is reported by volunteers to be very friendly and playful. Paxton walks well on leash and would sit when asked. This handsome pup is expected to be a good companion for those who love the outdoors.
Consider either of these pets or many others available for adoption today at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for May 8 and May 22. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.