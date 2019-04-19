This week’s selection for the Standard Journal Pets of the Week are a pair that both have the potential to make the perfect companions at home, whether snuggled up during the evenings at home or running around the backyard, at least in the case of the pup for this edition.
Consider giving love to this week’s cat Calista, ID No. 41176845. Volunteers report this beautiful young calico is agile and athletic, and definitely enjoys play and exploration. They also report she’s friendly to all and affectionate, and would be an entertaining companion.
Or give a home to this unnamed senior shepherd/lab mix, ID No. 41244331. He’s mainly black except for some silver on his muzzle, and is a little on the thin side, but he enjoys attention and will do anything volunteers have asked so far. He is reported to walk well on a leash and will likely thrive with a some tender, loving care from a family.
Consider either of these pets or many others available for adoption today at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for April 24, May 8 and May 22. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.