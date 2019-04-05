This week’s dog and cat up for adoption would make a photo-friendly loving companion, and need forever homes soon from Polk County Animal Control.
Give love to Butterscotch, ID No. 41108791, a large orange and white tabby cat. His tail is striped and he has the Tabby “M” on his forehead.
Butterscotch is approximately 5 years old. He is calm and observant, enjoys attention and loving strokes. Volunteers report he would make a great companion.
Also consider this photogenic friend name Raegan, ID No. 41026348. She is an energetic cattle dog type mix, mostly white with tan spots and stand up ears. Her eyes are a light brown/hazel color.
She is very friendly and playful — absolutely LOVES squeeky toys — and is reported to make a great hiking/jogging partner. She loves the outdoors.
Consider either of these pets or many others available for adoption today at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transports are scheduled for April 10 and April 24. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.