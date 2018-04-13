This week a pair of kittens need a forever home, along with a young adult pup full of love and energy now available for adoption at Polk County Animal Control.
Consider a pair of tabby sibling kittens, a brother and sister that are somewhere between 10 and 12 weeks old, named Margo and Major (ID Nos. 38079855 and 38079820. Both are marked in the typical tabby style and have large green eyes.
If a pup is more to your liking, consider bringing home this unnamed Labrador retriever mix, ID No. 38071027. Volunteers report this pup is attentive, friendly and would be easy to train and a devoted companion.
Both are available for $25 per cat or $40 per dog along with other animals needing forever homes at Polk County Animal Control today. Call 770-749-8908 for more information on how to adopt a pet.
Note that all animals adopted are required to be spayed or neutered by county ordinance.