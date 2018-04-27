Bring home a pet who needs love today and help a cat named Claude and a pup named Brady forever homes today.
Claude, ID No 38220571, is a young adult male light grey tabby, with a soft smooth coat, and he enjoys being rubbed and petted.
Brady, ID No. 38134346, is a 3-year-old male Labrador Retriever mix. He walks well on leash and will sit when asked.
Both are available for adoption from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 for more information.
Rates are $25 for cats, $40 for dogs. Spay and neutering is required by county ordinance.