Show some love to one of these sweet faces above today by providing them with a forever home, or many others available now at Polk County Animal Control.
Meet this adult female tortoiseshell cat named Reba, ID No. 38545535. She’s a three-year-old, medium length black and orange coated fluff-ball who just wants to show affection according to volunteers.
Also consider Bethany, ID No. 38578342, a friendly and playful female shepherd mix whose age is unknown, but is walking well on a leash already.
Both are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 for more information.
Spay and neutering is required by county ordinance. Adoption costs are $40 per dog, $25 per cat.