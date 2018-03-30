This week’s pets features a loveable mutt and a cuddly cat available for adoption from Polk County Animal Control today.
Consider bringing the Cat of the Week into your life and enjoy a snuggle with Sosa, ID No. 37991847. If she isn’t looking up at you with large green eyes expecting a scratch behind the ears, she’ll likely be cuddling up for a nap. Additionally, volunteers report she’s received two FVRCP vaccines.
If a pup is more to your liking, think about giving Kenna, ID No. 37968794 a home. She’s a young adult female bull/boston terrier mix, and though short and stout, she makes up for it with playful energy. Volunteers report she is attentive for commands, and walks well on a leash.
Both are available for adoption from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908. Dogs are $40 and cats are $25.
Pets adopted from the shelter require spay and neutering by county ordinance.