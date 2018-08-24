NOTE: Dogs and cats are on special through the end of August to help with an increase in population at Polk County Animal Control. Dogs are $10, and cats are free. Call 770-749-8908 for more information.
Looking for a cat who might make a good companion, but also scare off the mice? Then look no further at one of this week’s Pets of the Week, a large juvenile male part Maine coon cat without a name, but can be found as ID No. 39308391. Volunteers report that he likes to play around and will rub up with affection those he finds friendly with his bottle brush tail.
If a dog is more your fancy, check out this pup volunteers have named Diesel, ID No. 39237719. He’s a young adult male – no more than 2 years old – and is a reported to be a black and tan gentle giant, with a black and tan coat and a limp from what is believed to be an old injury.
Both pets are available for adoption today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908. Currently through the end of the month all pets are discounted, with dogs only $10 and cats available for free.
All pets require spay and neutering by county ordinance. Those who need low cost options can get in touch with the Cedartown Polk County Humane Society about upcoming low cost transport programs on Sept. 5 and Sept. 19 by calling 678-361-7304.