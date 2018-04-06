Polk County Animal Control is hoping you'll consider taking either this dog or cat home today and give them a loving family to call their own as the Pets of the Week.
This adult male fawn colored tabby named Monty has an affectionate nature, and loves a good rubbing down by anyone who is looking for a companion. Monty, ID No. 38158218, can be picked up for $25 from Animal Control.
Or fall in love with this mixed young lady, who is unnamed but can be found as ID No. 38062094. The young adult female is between a year and two years old, weighs in around 35 pounds, loves to play, will walk on a leash and knows how to sit. This perfect family pet can be adopted today for $40.
Contact Animal Control at 770-749-8908 for more on how to take Monty, this week's pup or other pets home today.
Spay and neutering is required by county ordinance.