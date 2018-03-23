Cuddle up with a young kitten or a full grown but loveable pup in the latest Pets of the Week.
The Dog of the Week is Stella, ID No. 37948863. She’s reported to be between 1 and 2 years old, weighs in at 50 pounds but despite her size enjoys attention, and is calm and submissive according to volunteers.
The Cat of the Week is Pixie, ID No. 37784040. The black tortoiseshell cat is reported to love attention and likes her toys, and can be curious.
Take home one of these pets from Polk County Animal Control today by learning more with a call to their office at 770-749-8908.
Cats are $25 and dogs are $40 per adoption. Spay and neutering is required by county ordinance.