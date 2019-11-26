One extra pet is included for the Thanksgiving edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week that needs a forever home for this and future holiday seasons.
Volunteers nominated a pair of cats for the pets of the week, a solid black kitten named Cornbread, and a tabby named Gravy.
Cornbread, ID No. 42960426, is a solid black female Bombay mix, and her tabby brother Gravy is ID No. 42960410. They are approximately 4 months old, and volunteers said both are super friendly and playful.
They are curious and entertaining to watch. They can be adopted separately or together.
This week’s featured pup is Zella, ID No. 43168311.
She is a shepherd mix, approximately 8 months old and weighs about 45 pounds. Zella has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. Her coat is of medium length and is a beautiful golden color with black striping, with a bit of white on her chest and paws.
Zella is very friendly and enjoys attention. She is always watching you as if to ask “What would you like for me to do?” She appears to get along well with other dogs. Zella walks well on leash and is ready to go for a hike or a run. She would make a fun family pet.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for this week on Wednesday, November 20. December transports are scheduled for Dec. 4 and 18. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.