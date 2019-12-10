A cat who would make a great gift for someone in need of love, and a pup who needs a lot of love herself are available now at Polk County Animal Control just waiting for someone to bring them home.
The Cat of the Week is Russett, ID No. 43131910. He’s a young black and white Tuxedo kitten. His coat is short, soft and smooth. His large eyes are amber/green. His white whiskers stand out against his black coat.
He is approximately 4 months old and has received his first in the series of kitten vaccines. He is a bit intimidated by the noise and activity of shelter life. He enjoys attention and “opens up” when engaged in play, and would make a sweet companion.
The Dog of the Week is Zara, ID No. 43206282. She’s and adult Heeler mix approximately 2 years old. She has received a distemper/parvo vaccine. She is mostly black with speckled black and white on her legs and face. She has the cattle dog “Bentley Mark” on her forehead and a short tail.
Her coat is of medium length. She has sustained an injury to her left eye and her right eye is brown and blue. She is very friendly and submissive. She is unfamiliar with a leash but can be easily led and maneuvered.
She has a tendency to “commando crawl.” She is well mannered and does not jump up on you. Volunteers report that she a sweet girl who just wants a home.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
This month’s final transport is scheduled for Dec. 18. Additional dates at the start of 2020 will be announced in coming editions of the Pets of the Week. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.