With the holidays almost here, there’s a gift that everyone can enjoy providing: the love of a pet. A jewel of a cat and a playful pup are the perfect additions and need forever homes for Christmas.
This week’s Cat is Ruby, ID No. 43242723. She was surrendered by her aged owner whose declining health prevented her ability to continue caring for her. She has had an FVRCP vaccine.
Ruby is a large adult fawn colored Tabby. She has large almond shaped green eyes and long white whiskers. Her coat is short and soft. Ruby is calm and observant. She enjoys being petted and stroked. She did play for volunteers, and is reported to likely be wonderful, quiet companion.
The Dog of the Week is Greta, ID No. 43211140. She is a retriever/bulldog type mix. She is approximately one year old and weighs about 60 pounds. She has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. Her coat is short and an unusual smokey gray/black color. Her eyes are a dark chocolate brown.
She has a bit of an underbite typical of the bulldog breed. She is super friendly and playful. She walks well on leash and loves going for walks. She enjoys attention and is always ready for fun. She would be a great dog for an active family.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for Jan. 8 and Jan. 22.