A cuddly cat and a young adult pup are ready to come join your family during the holiday season as the featured Pets of the Week to cap off 2019.
The Cat of the Week is Joy, ID No. 43343184. She is a juvenile kitten, six months to a year old. She has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines. She is a beautiful black, orange and white tortoiseshell.
Her coat is short and soft. She has large round amber eyes. She is super friendly and playful. She’s a joy to be with and would be a great companion.
The dog of the week is Judith, ID No. 43222925. She is a young adult labrador/terrier type mix. She is about a year old and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She is a beautiful brindle color. Mostly black with faint golden highlights. Her coat is short and smooth.
She is very friendly and playful. She is a happy dog, and her tail is always in motion. She walks well on leash and enjoys adventures outdoors. She would be a fun dog for an active family.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for Jan. 8 and Jan. 22.