A brother and sister need a forever home today as volunteers hope that someone will take these cute kittens away from Polk County Animal Control.
These siblings, ID numbers 38496212 and 38496207 are 8-week-old orange tabby cats, though the boy is much larger than the girl. Both love to play, and have even received a first in a series of FVRCP vaccines. They can be adopted separate or as a pair.
This week's pup also needs a forever home. She's a juvenile hound type mix according to volunteers, ID No. 38559490. She is a bit timid at first but is friendly when she realizes you mean her no harm. The noise and activity at the shelter is intimidating to her. She does walk well on a leash.
All can be adopted today from Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 to learn more. Rates are $40 for dogs, $25 for cats.
Spay and neutering are required by county ordinance.