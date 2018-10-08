Georgia author Mr. Raymond Atkins will be at the Rockmart Library on Wednesday October 10 from 5 to 6 p.m. He will be introducing his latest novel “Set List” which is centered on two young men from Sequoyah, Georgia, with limited prospects and big dreams in the music industry. Atkins is a multi-award winning author and longtime resident of Floyd County.
Get ready for another rocking night at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center as Polk County welcomes WILKES to the stage with several special guests on Saturday, Oct. 27. Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale now and start at $15. WILKES will be joined by Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird and Garrison Ray for the event. Call the box office at 770-748-4168 to reserve tickets now, or go online to cedartownshows.com.
The American Legion in Rockmart is hosting their monthly all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Meal of spaghetti, meatballs, garlic toast and salad, $5. Join the group for a good meal and to support veteran and children's programs. The Legion is located at 1 Veterans Circle, Rockmart.
Taylorsville Baptist Church Homecoming Service will be next Sunday, Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Former pastor, Bro. Tommy Harris will deliver the Homecoming message. Special music to be presented by “The Shadrix Trio”. Homecoming meal will follow in the church fellowship hall. Pastor Richard Goodwin, music director Chris Thomas and all the members of Taylorsville Baptist invite you to come and enjoy this special day of remembrance and worship. Taylorsville Baptist Church is located at 19 church St., Taylorsville.
Rockmart Library is pleased to announce a new monthly class that will introduce new users to computers. The first class will be held on Oct. 11, 2018 at 5 p.m. and is free of charge. Space is limited and reservations can be made by calling 770-684-3022.
Coosa Valley Regional Services is holding their monthly board meeting on October 12, 2018 at 10:00 am at the main office in Rome, at 3 Riverside Industrial Pkwy NE. All Public is cordially invited to attend.
Bethel “Crossroads” Baptist Church in Taylorsville is hosting Cooper and Princess Preslie to present Our Pastor book signing and dedication this Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books are available for purchase and signing on the porch, along with free refreshments and activities for youth. Organizers also ask that participants bring a coat for the church’s drive. Bethel Baptist Church is located at 450 Iron Hill Road, Taylorsville.
Get ready for the annual Riverwalk Festival in Rockmart along the Euharlee coming up on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Rockmart’s Seaborn Jones Park. Vendor registration is underway now, and those interested in taking part can visit rockmart-ga.gov for more information, or call 770-684-2706 to talk to special events coordinator Jeff Holstein. Admission to the festival is free for the general public.
Rockmart Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce the expansion of its Music Ministry. First welcome Paul Campbell BM,MM,BD as Music Director and Organist, second the New Allen Organ in the Chancel and third, new program opportunities. The adult choir is accepting new members in preparation for its Christmas Eve program featuring “Christus Natus Est” by Cecilia McDonald. Sectional rehearsal are scheduled through the week. A new children’s program includes Children’s Choir on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. (FREE and open to all who wish their children to learn to sing). There will be an orientation meeting for parents and children on October 10 at 4 p.m. In addition to directing the new children’s choir, Mr. Campbell will be offering Piano Lessons along with Shellee Wilson BM, BA, ME, will be offering singing/vocal lessons. Private lessons have a monthly fee. For information to joining our music program please stop in and see Paul Campbell at Rockmart Presbyterian or call him at: 404-312-7801.
If you are interested in things that go bump in the night, the Georgia Paranormal Investigators will be presenting their best case evidence at the Rockmart Library on October 18, at 5:30 p.m. This unique opportunity will let attendees see various types of evidence collected from real paranormal investigations and ask questions of their own! The public is invited to attend this free of charge event.
The 2018 First Baptist Church Homecoming is being held on Sunday, Oct. 28 in the North College Street sanctuary. Lunch will follow in the Family Life Center. Call 770-748-3120 for more information, or visit fbccedartown.org.
Cedar Christian School is accepting students for enrollment for the start of classes this fall. Those interested in Christ-focused education for their youth can contact them at 678-901-3500, e-mail CCS@sda1844.org, or visit the Cedar Christian School Facebook page. The school located at 625 West Ave., Cedartown.
Do you have interest in studying the Bible and prophecies within? Contact Dr. Idel Suarez about a new study group being formed locally for serious scholars of the text. Contact him at 813-310-9350 for more information about how to participate and future meetings.
Bellview Baptist Church, 2333 North Bellview Rd, Rockmart will be hosting a community fall festival on Saturday, October 27 from 5-8 pm in the activity building. There will be a chili cook off, food, a hayride, and games. Everyone is invited to come and join in the fun and fellowship.
Join the First Baptist Church of Cedartown for Halloween fun with their Trunk-R-Treat event being held on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. Call 770-748-3120 for more information, or visit fbccedartown.org.
Join the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society for their annual Spay-ghetti Dinner, this year being hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Cedartown on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s a dine-in or take-out meal, and a 50-50 raffle is also being held. $10 per person. Call Charlotte Harrison at 706-252-4412 for more information.
Anyone who enjoys local history will want to come listen to Georgia author Lisa Russell discuss her newest book entitled "Underwater Ghost Towns of North Georgia." This talk centers on the history of North Georgia’s man-made lakes and the towns that were displaced to create them. Russell will be at the Rockmart Library on Tuesday October 30 from 5 to 6 p.m.
The Harrell-Weaver Reunion is coming up in October, and family members are invited to come take part in the annual gathering. Relatives are asked to come to Fairview Baptist Church in Rockmart on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring food enough to feed immediate family members, and additional to share. E-mail Sheila.stanczak@spsx.com for more information.
Second Baptist Church of Cedartown is hosting the Reaching Every Generation conference which is open to the public to attend from Monday Oct. 22 through Wednesday, Oct. 24. The event kicks off during Sunday, Oct. 21 with a morning worship service featuring Dr. Don Dowless, President of Shorter University and an evening event featuring First Baptist Church of Rockmart pastor Jason Odom. From Oct. 22 through Oct. 24, the evening’s speaker will feature Dr. Wayne Bray, the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Simpsonville, S.C. Additionally, an evening meal is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 (RSVP for the conference, and especially the meal is required) and worship continues each night at 7 p.m. following. Scarlett Wool will also perform on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Visit sbccedartown.org for more information, call 770-748-5252 or e-mail Pastor Justin Carter at pastor@sbccedartown.org for more information and to RSVP for the conference.
The office of Exceptional Students of Polk School District is available to assist with the identification of children with disabilities and provision a free appropriate public education beginning at the age of three through the age of 21. If you suspect your child is experiencing any developmental delay or you suspect your child might have a disability and would like assistance or for more information about services available through Polk School District, contact the PSD Exceptional Student Services office at 770-684-8718.
Halloween fun is coming to Cedartown and Rockmart on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The Downtown Cedartown Trick or Treat goes from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., with a costume contest to follow featuring children 12 and under in Holloway Park, and the dog costume contest to follow. Rockmart’s annual Festival of Treat’s in downtown Rockmart kicks off at 4:30 p.m. to wrap up at 6:30 p.m., with a costume contest at 5:30 p.m. and the pet costume contest at 6 p.m.
Celebrate the Bible Month September with us! Facts and testimonies from and about the Bible! The event is coming up this Thursday, Friday and Sunday, Sept. 27, 28, and 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holloway Park (in front of the Court House). Bible displays and much more. More Info at: 770-748-0077 or 770-715-0419, or by visiting http://www.sda1844.org; www.biblewell.org. The event is being put on by the International Missionary Society of Seventh Day Adventist, Reform Movement.
The Polk County Democratic Committee meets on the second Saturday of every month at 9:30 a.m. During even numbered months the group meets at The Rockmart Library at 316 N. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart, and during odd numbered months the party meet at the Cedartown Welcome Center, 609 Main St., Cedartown. All are welcome to take part! Check out more information at the Polk County Democratic Committee by searching for them on Facebook.
Aragon First United Methodist Church offers a food pantry for the community to use if they need assistance. They are open Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A picture ID is required to participate. Call 770-684-4855 for more information.
Rockmart First United Methodist Church invites the community to come out and join in worship on Sundays and Wednesdays at the church located at 135 W. Church St. Sunday morning worship begins with Bible study at 9:45 a.m., followed by Sunday school at 10 a.m. for all ages, and an 11 a.m. worship service. Wednesday night includes at 5 p.m. community meal on the last Wednesday of every month, 6 p.m. Bible study and choir practice at 7 p.m. Weekly children’s events at the church include a 5:45 p.m. children and youth meal, 6:15 Children’s music and MYF, followed by L.I.F.E. at 6:54 p.m. All are invited to join in. Call Rev. Martha Dye at 770-684-6251or e-mail marthadye@ngumc.net for more information or questions. The church also updates weekly on their website at rockmartumc.org.
The next West Georgia Spay/Neuter Clinic is coming to the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society again coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Head over to the organization’s office at 608 Adamson Road, Cedartown, on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill out an admission and prepay for the surgery. Those wanting more information can call 678-361-7304 for more information. Vaccines and tests are available for extra cost as well. Transports won’t be scheduled again until Oct. 24
Members are invited to join the Cedartown Exchange Club weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the Cherokee Country Club for meetings and dinner. New members from across Polk County are encouraged to get involved by contacting club president-elect Edward Guzman at 770-546-2482 to take part in the organization that is involved in a wide range of community projects. Visit their website at cedartownexchangeclub.com to learn more. Annual dues are required to be a member.
Just Us Ministries Inc. Food Bank has distribution every Tuesday and Thursday at 904 Young Farms Road in Cedartown. On Tuesday the distribution is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. A picture ID is required. For more information call 770-687-1009 or 678-901-3354, e-mail justusmin.org@gmail.com, or visit Justusministries.com.
Harmony Baptist Church, 882 Little Harmony Rd, Cedartown (Esom Hill area) invites everyone to attend their weekly Sunday morning Services. First Sunday morning service begins at 9:45 a.m. with Sunday School followed by worship service at 11 a.m.. Our doors are open to all and we are looking forward to seeing you. For more information visit our Facebook page, Harmony Baptist church, Cedartown.
The Rotary Club of Polk County meets weekly at the Richardson Field Depot in Rockmart for lunch at noon every Tuesday and are encouraging members and potential new members to take part. Contact Missy Kendrick with the Rotary Club at 770-584-5234 for more on how to participate or become a member. Annual dues are required to be a member.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cedartown, hosts a genealogy group that meets from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday nights, except holidays. There are no fees for these sessions and they are open to anyone. Please bring all of your basic family history (if you have it) such as names, birth-dates/death dates of parents, grandparents, children, etc. Bring your laptop or tablet, if you have one. If not, we can still help. Questions? Contact us at 678-477-2861 and leave a message or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FamilyQuest42/
The Sit and Stitch is back to sewing at Rockmart First United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall. The group will meet the first and third Monday’s of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can bring any craft they choose or help with a ministry project this year. The group is making crochet or knitted caps for donation to Helping Hands. A pattern will be provided and the group has crafters who can help those in need of instruction. Bring a sack lunch. Coffee or tea provided. Any questions please call Madeline Brown 678-435-5032.
The Kiwanis Club of Cedartown encourages members to take part in weekly meetings on Fridays at noon at the Cherokee County Club. Potential new members are asked to get in touch with Rhonda Heuer, Club Secretary at 770-748-1016 to learn more about how you can take part in making the community a better place. Annual dues are required for membership. Visit kiwanis.org to learn about the club.
Check out the Rockmart Farmers Market at the Silver Comet Trailhead behind Southcrest Bank on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. Visit Rockmartfarmersmarket.com for details about vendors and upcoming classes.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints provides opportunities to local residents interested in hearing the message of Jesus Christ. For more information about how you can speak to local Elders, contact 687-852-7497, or visit their meeting house at 10005 N. Main St., Cedartown for worship services at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
The Ferst Readers Community Action Team meets the first Monday of the month at 5 p.m., alternately in Cedartown and Rockmart. Call 404-862-1273 for the meeting location. Find out more about how to help improve childhood literacy in Polk County at ferstfoundation.org.
Shiloh Baptist Church would like to invite the community to come participate in worship services weekly at their sanctuary at 433 Shiloh Road. Join the church for Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. service or Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. Call Pastor Jamie Newsome for more information at 404-425-8510.
The Georgia Legal Services Program’s Claire Sherburne will be on hand at One Door Polk in Cedartown every fourth Monday to help those in need with free civil legal services to low-income persons. This will include all cases related to housing, employment, education, domestic violence, consumer fraud, wills, healthcare and other issues involved in the legal complications of everyday life. Call 404-206-5175 for more information.
The Cedartown Optimist Club meets on Thursday mornings at 7:30 a.m. for their weekly breakfast meeting and encourages members to join in and take part at the Goodyear Civic Center on Prior Street in Cedartown. Those interested in joining the Optimist Club and help local youth organizations can contact Ronnie Dingler by e-mail at nmvideo@bellsouth.net.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is a non-denominational community who invites anyone looking to find the Holy Spirit within them to come join in worship services on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Neil Hopper, along with Hispanic services as well to the community. Those interested in participating can join in at Cedar Lake Christian Center, located at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown. For more information call 770-608-0651.
The Polk County Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support group will meet monthly on the first Monday at 11 a.m. at Polk Medical Center. Those interested can join for fellowship and lunch in the cafeteria. For more information call John Giglio at 678-246-8188.
Join the Church of God of the Union Assembly, 32 Prospect Road, Rockmart, for praise and worship weekly. The church welcomes anyone to come and worship regularly on Sundays and Wednesdays as well. Praise and youth services are held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, and services start at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday following Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Call Pastor Jesse Starnes at 678-757-4572 for more information.
The Polk County Beekeepers meets the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave. Whether you are an experienced beekeeper, new beekeeper or want to learn all are welcome. For details email polkcountybeekeepers@gmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/polkbees.
Victory Baptist Church’s Bread of Life Food Pantry is now open. One bag of non-perishable food, five items to pick from produce, eggs and milk and two items from frozen meats, breads and others will be available. ID is required. Limit of two IDs per address. Regular hours are Mondays, 1 to 3 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 to 7 p.m.; and Thursdays, 8 to 10 a.m.
Interested in becoming a Foster or Adoptive Parent? Open your heart to a child in need and find out how you can help. Join others who seek the love of a child every second Tuesday night of each month at 6 p.m. at Polk County Division of Family and Children Services office, 100 County Loop Road in Cedartown. Information sessions explain what is required to become a foster or adoptive parent in Georgia. For more information please call Robin Forston at 404-895-6517 or email robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov or call 1-877-210-KIDS. Visit www.fostergeorgia.com for more information.
Join Paul Craighead at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery for weekly pottery classes. They are held Tuesday and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for $15 each, and $12 for a Thursday class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Materials are included in the cost of the classes. Call Paul Craighead at 770-843-5302 with questions. Registration open at the beginning of classes.
Celebrate Recovery continues to meet in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on Monday nights with dinner at 6 p.m. A large group gathers at 7 p.m., and small share group gathers at 8 p.m.
Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Heritage Adoption Program partners with DFCS to find Forever Families for children waiting in Georgia’s foster care system. Information Sessions are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Rome Office, located at 336 Broad St., Suite 200. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families as needed. For more email aweaver@lsga.org or call 706-506-0649.
Soup and Savior, a local nonprofit organization, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to provide needed items to deserving people. This includes a free meal (soup), clothing and gives other assistance. Meetings are held at Glad Tidings, located at 703 Robert L Parks Blvd. in Cedartown. Donations are accepted.
Give a child a safe place to go after school and learn valuable lessons about community, life and academics by getting involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia in Cedartown. Visit their center at 321 E. Queen St., Cedartown from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and bring your children ages 5-18 for afternoon activities. For more information on how to participate or volunteer, call our office at 770-749-0869 or email asams@bgcnwga.org.
Take back your life and get help. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free for screenings or referrals at 1-800-431-1754.