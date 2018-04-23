Need to get an item onto the Area Calendar of Events? Email kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net today! All items must be in at least two weeks before the event to appear in the Standard Journal on time.
Mark your calendars now for the upcoming Cedar Valley Arts Festival organized by the Cedartown Junior Service League in Peek Park on Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29. The festival opens with an 8 a.m. 5K Run and Road Race, and then continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the 2 p.m. dog show. Visit cedarvalleyartsfestival.com for more information on how to become a vendor, participate in the 5K or Dog Show, or come out and join the fun.
James Gregory is returning to the Cedartown Performing Arts Center with his comedy show on Saturday, April 28 for an evening of laughs and entertainment. Tickets start at $15. Visit Cedartownshows.com for more information, or call the box office at 770-748-4168 to purchase them now.
The Rockmart High School FBLA is hosting the 2nd Annual 5K Color Fun Run and Walk on May 19. Registration deadline is May 5. Proceeds to benefit the March of Dimes. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Rockmart/RunattheRockColor5k or Email Janet Dover at jdover@polk.k12.ga.us for more information.
Fairview Baptist Church in Rockmart will be celebrating their annual homecoming on Sunday, May 6, 2018. The congregation invites the community to come take part in services that will be featuring the singing group “Surrendered.” Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following.
The members of Ware’s Grove Baptist Church, located at 200 Potash Road, extend an invitation to everyone to attend the Installation Service of our new Pastor, the Rev. Gilbert G. Richardson, on Sunday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
New Harmony Baptist Church will be hosting The Ball Brothers’ “Music That Spans The Generations” at 6 p.m. at the church on April 29, 2018, located at 951 Prior Station Road, Cedartown. Admission is free.
Registration is open now for the Rockmart Cultural Arts Commission’s summer camps. The first for grades Kindergarten through 5th grade will feature “Winnie the Pooh” on June 6 through June 15, followed by a camp for grades 6 to 12 for “Bye, Bye, Birdie” on June 18 through June 29. For more information on price and to sign up call 770-684-2707 today.
Everyone is invited to Homecoming, all day singing and covered dish and picnic lunch at Harmony Baptist Church 882 Blair Road, Cedartown, May 6 beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a time of remembrance and reflection of past members, loved ones and friends of Harmony so come and share your memories with us. Special guest singers are the Booty Spencer Family. Please join us.
Derby Day is coming soon, and local Rotarians are holding a party to celebrate the 144th annual running of the Kentucky Derby. Contact a Rotarian today to learn more, or look in this week’s edition of the Standard Journal for details. Tickets are $50 per person, and the festivities begin at 4 p.m. on May 5.
Rockmart First United Methodist Church invites the community to come out and join in worship on Sundays and Wednesdays at the church located at 135 W. Church St. Sunday morning worship begins with Bible study at 9:45 a.m., followed by Sunday school at 10 a.m. for all ages, and an 11 a.m. worship service. Wednesday night includes at 5 p.m. community meal on the last Wednesday of every month, 6 p.m. Bible study and choir practice at 7 p.m. Weekly children’s events at the church include a 5:45 p.m. children and youth meal, 6:15 Children’s music and MYF, followed by L.I.F.E. at 6:54 p.m. All are invited to join in. Call Rev. Martha Dye at 770-684-6251or e-mail marthadye@ngumc.net for more information or questions. The church also updates weekly on their website at rockmartumc.org.
The Youth Summerfest Committee will be having a meeting for the 20th Annual Youth Summerfest Olympics. The dates for the meetings are Saturday May 5, Saturday May 19, Saturday June 2, Saturday June 16th, Saturday June 30, Saturday July 14 and Thursday July 26 (this meeting is at 6pm in the Northwest Park gym) All meetings will be at Turner Street Center in Cedartown, Ga until June. Beginning in the month of June all meetings will be mandatory and will be at Bert Woods Athletic Complex Park (Northwest Park) All Meetings will begin at 9 a..m. The 20th Annual Youth Summerfest will be on Saturday July 28th 2018 at Bert Woods Athletic Complex Park. For more information please contact Pastor Joy Fredrick at 770-713-5440, Pastor Kenneth Brown at 706-767-0874 or Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.
Register now for the Rockmart Cultural Arts Commission Art Summer camp for ages 7 through 12. This year’s theme is “Go West.” The camp is scheduled or July 9 through July 13. For more information on price and to sign up call 770-684-2707 today.
Rivers of Living Water is hosting its 9th Annual “Your Best” talent show. The talent show will have two categories: younger children (ages 5-11) and older kids (ages 12-17). The winner will receive a trophy. Auditions for the talent show will be, Saturday, April 28, Saturday, May 5, Saturday, May 19 and Saturday, June 2. The auditions will be at Rivers of Living Water from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The “Your Best” talent show will be Saturday June 23, 2018 at Rivers of Living Water at 5 p.m. There will be a $100 drawing at the talent show. Admission for the talent show is $10. For more information please contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838
Mark your calendars for June 9 and the annual Kids Fishing Rodeo organized by the combined efforts of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and C.W. Matthews’ owned Kenview Farms in Rockmart. Check back in coming weeks for more information on the annual fishing event.
The next West Georgia Spay/Neuter Clinic is coming to the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society this Wednesday, April 18. Head over to the organization’s office at 608 Adamson Road, Cedartown, on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill out an admission and prepay for the surgery. Those wanting more information can call 678-361-7304 for more information. Vaccines and tests are available for extra cost as well.
The Good Neighbor Center Food Bank in Cedartown is looking for volunteers to help once a week on Monday’s from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and will help with event tasks such as registering recipients, preparing food boxes and stocking shelves. Training available. Please call 678-901-9184. Food bank is located at 71 Woodall Road.
Members are invited to join the Cedartown Exchange Club weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m. at the Cherokee Country Club for meetings and dinner. New members from across Polk County are encouraged to get involved by contacting club president-elect Edward Guzman at 770-546-2482 to take part in the organization that is involved in a wide range of community projects. Visit their website at cedartownexchangeclub.com to learn more. Annual dues are required to be a member.
Mark calendars now for Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church’s upcoming celebration of Pastor Harold Davis’ 9th anniversary with the congregation. They’ll be holding an event on April 25 at 3 p.m. at the church at 194 East Point Road, Cedartown. Call Deacon Clarence Prior at 770-546-6668 or Deacon Jos. Chubb at 706-409-4295.
The Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society will be holding their spring Rabies clinic on Saturday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Cedartown Boys and Girls Club, 321 E. Queen St. $10 each for cats or dogs to get vaccinations. Call Charlotte Harrison at 706-252-4412 for more information.
Just Us Ministries Inc. Food Bank has distribution every Tuesday and Thursday at 904 Young Farms Road in Cedartown. On Tuesday the distribution is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. A picture ID is required. For more information call 770-687-1009 or 678-901-3354, e-mail justusmin.org@gmail.com, or visit Justusministries.com.
Harmony Baptist Church, 882 Little Harmony Rd, Cedartown (Esom Hill area) invites everyone to attend their weekly Sunday morning Services. First Sunday morning service begins at 9:45 a.m. with Sunday School followed by worship service at 11 a.m.. Our doors are open to all and we are looking forward to seeing you. For more information visit our Facebook page, Harmony Baptist chruch, Cedartown.
The Rotary Club of Polk County meets weekly at the Richardson Field Depot in Rockmart for lunch at noon every Tuesday and are encouraging members and potential new members to take part. Contact Missy Kendrick with the Rotary Club at 770-584-5234 for more on how to participate or become a member. Annual dues are required to be a member.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cedartown, hosts a genealogy group that meets from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday nights, except holidays. There are no fees for these sessions and they are open to anyone. Please bring all of your basic family history (if you have it) such as names, birth-dates/death dates of parents, grandparents, children, etc. Bring your laptop or tablet, if you have one. If not, we can still help. Questions? Contact us at 678-477-2861 and leave a message or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FamilyQuest42/
The Sit ’n Stitch crafters group meet each Wednesday except the last Wednesday of the month. Bring a sack lunch along, a project of your own to work on, or help out with a mission project and enjoy fellowship with other crafters learning the art. No special skills are required for participation, only a willingness to learn and have fun. For details contact Madeline Brown at 678-435-5032.
The Kiwanis Club of Cedartown encourages members to take part in weekly meetings on Fridays at noon at the Cherokee County Club. Potential new members are asked to get in touch with Rhonda Heuer, Club Secretary at 770-748-1016 to learn more about how you can take part in making the community a better place. Annual dues are required for membership. Visit kiwanis.org to learn about the club.
Check out the Rockmart Farmers Market at the Silver Comet Trailhead behind Southcrest Bank on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. after the holiday break. Visit Rockmartfarmersmarket.com for details about vendors and upcoming classes.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints are providing opportunities to local residents interested in hearing the message of Jesus Christ. For more information about how you can speak to local Elders, contact 687-852-7497, or visit their meeting house at 10005 N. Main St., Cedartown for worship services at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
The Ferst Foundation Community Action Team meets the first Monday of the month at 5 p.m., alternately in Cedartown and Rockmart. Call 404-862-1273 for the meeting location. Find out more about how to help improve childhood literacy in Polk County at ferstfoundation.org.
Shiloh Baptist Church would like to invite the community to come participate in worship services weekly at their sanctuary at 433 Shiloh Road. Join the church for Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. service or Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. Call Pastor Jamie Newsome for more information at 404-425-8510.
The Georgia Legal Services Program’s Claire Sherburne will be on hand at One Door Polk in Cedartown every fourth Monday to help those in need with free civil legal services to low-income persons. This will include all cases related to housing, employment, education, domestic violence, consumer fraud, wills, healthcare and other issues involved in the legal complications of everyday life. Call 404-206-5175 for more information.
The Cedartown Optimist Club meets on Thursday mornings at 7:30 a.m. for their weekly breakfast meeting and encourages members to join in and take part at the Goodyear Civic Center on Prior Street in Cedartown. Those interested in joining the Optimist Club and help local youth organizations can contact Ronnie Dingler by e-mail at nmvideo@bellsouth.net.
Cedar Lake Christian Center is a non-denominational community who invites anyone looking to find the holy spirit within them to come join in worship services on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Neil Hopper, along with Hispanic services as well to the community. Those interested in participating can join in at Cedar Lake Christian Center, located at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown. For more information call 770-608-0651.
The Polk County Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support group will meet monthly on the first Monday at 11 a.m. at Polk Medical Center. Those interested can join for fellowship and lunch in the cafeteria. For more information call John Giglio at 678-246-8188.
Join the Church of God of the Union Assembly, 32 Prospect Road, Rockmart, for praise and worship weekly. The church welcomes anyone to come and worship regularly on Sundays and Wednesdays as well. Praise and youth services are held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, and services start at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday following Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Call Pastor Jesse Starnes at 678-757-4572 for more information.
The Polk County Beekeepers meets the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cedartown Library, 245 East Ave. Whether you are an experienced beekeeper, new beekeeper or want to learn all are welcome. For details email polkcountybeekeepers@gmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/polkbees.
Victory Baptist Church’s Bread of Life Food Pantry is now open. One bag of non-perishable food, five items to pick from produce, eggs and milk and two items from frozen meats, breads and others will be available. ID is required. Limit of two IDs per address. Regular hours are Mondays, 1 to 3 p.m.; Tuesdays, 5 to 7 p.m.; and Thursdays, 8 to 10 a.m.
Interested in becoming a Foster or Adoptive Parent? Open your heart to a child in need and find out how you can help. Join others who seek the love of a child every second Tuesday night of each month at 6 p.m. at Polk County Division of Family and Children Services office, 100 County Loop Road in Cedartown. Information sessions explain what is required to become a foster or adoptive parent in Georgia. For more information please call Robin Forston at 404-895-6517 or email robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov or call 1-877-210-KIDS. Visit www.fostergeorgia.com for more information.
Join Paul Craighead at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery for weekly pottery classes. They are held Tuesday and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for $15 each, and $12 for a Thursday class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Materials are included in the cost of the classes. Call Paul Craighead at 770-843-5302 with questions. Registration open at the beginning of classes.
Celebrate Recovery continues to meet in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart, 311 E. Elm St., on Monday nights with dinner at 6 p.m. A large group gathers at 7 p.m., and small share group gathers at 8 p.m.
Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Heritage Adoption Program partners with DFCS to find Forever Families for children waiting in Georgia’s foster care system. Information Sessions are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Rome Office, located at 336 Broad St., Suite 200. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families as needed. For more email aweaver@lsga.org or call 706-506-0649.
Soup and Savior, a local nonprofit organization, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to provide needed items to deserving people. This includes a free meal (soup), clothing and gives other assistance. Meetings are held at Glad Tidings, located at 703 Robert L Parks Blvd. in Cedartown. Donations are accepted.
On Nov. 1, 2017, Tallatoona CAP will begin accepting appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Senior Households 65 and older and Homebound Households. Appointments for the General Public will be accepted beginning Dec. 1, 2017. Appointments are provided on a first come first served basis until funds are exhausted. Polk County residents who qualify will receive either $310.00 or $350.00 toward their heating bill (heating source). To schedule an appointment or to request a homebound appointment, visit our website at www.tallatoonacap.org and click BookNow, or call the office at 770-817-4666.
Give a child a safe place to go after school and learn valuable lessons about community, life and academics by getting involved in the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia in Cedartown. Visit their center at 321 E. Queen St., Cedartown from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and bring your children ages 5-18 for afternoon activities. For more information on how to participate or volunteer, call our office at 770-749-0869 or email asams@bgcnwga.org.
Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of accidental death in the United States with heroin and other opiates being the largest contributor. Don’t let a love one struggle with addiction. They do not have to be alone. Narconon can help. Visit narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-rehab/ or call 1-800-431-1754 for help today.