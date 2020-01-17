St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Cedartown got some much needed financial help following the sale of the old sanctuary in recent weeks.
The church announced that they sold their former home on the corner of East Avenue and College Street to the Archdiocese of Atlanta for $415,000. It is set to become a new satellite office for Catholic Charities in the former home of St. Bernadette's.
"That's going to help us a little bit," Father Timothy Gallager, pastor of St. Bernadette's said. "We're pleased with the turn of events and hopefully that building can continued to be used for good and I'm glad that it is in good hands."
Their new center on Evergreen Lane opened for parishioners of St. Bernadette's in the summer of 2018.
Their parish home up until the past years was first opened in the early 1940s and was added onto in the 1980s and 1990s.