First communion is an important time in the life of Catholics. And this past weekend was no different for a group of youngsters who participated in a longstanding tradition of the church.
College Street was blocked off for a short time on Saturday evening after local youth participated in their first communion at the small chapel on College and Wissahickon Streets before they marched southward to the church's current community center to celebrate with families and friends.
These youth will soon get to celebrate mass and communion in a much larger facility, as the St. Bernadette's Catholic Church seeks to consolidate services and community outreach into one facility on Evergreen Road.
A blessing for the new church facility is scheduled for Sunday, June 24 at 2 p.m., and comes more than a year after local and church officials broke ground for construction in May 2017.