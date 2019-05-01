A good start for 2019 in recreation soccer in Cedartown means that plans are in the works to continue the expansion of the fall league as well, according to local department officials.
With the spring season getting close to wrapping up for the year with special ceremonies planned for Saturday, May 11, Cedartown Recreation’s Joe Colquitt said the organization is glad to see success this year after play got underway in early April.
The league fielded 17 teams this spring with three in the four and five year old age group, three in the six and seven year old age group, four in eight and nine year old players, 4 in the 10 and 11 year old age group, and 3 in the 12 to 13 year old group.
“This gives us a little over 160 participants in the Spring Soccer program,” Colquitt said.
Plans are already in the works for a fall soccer league, and Colquitt said those signup dates are expected to come up in August with a September start in mind.
He additionally added his thanks to coaches in every sport for volunteering their time and effort to work with local youth.
Check back in forthcoming editions for more photos from the May 11 closing ceremony coming up.