Winter’s grasp on all things produce seems to have weakened, and the Rockmart Farmers Market has a timeline of spring foods and when customers can expect to get their favorite fruits, vegetables, meats, and sweets.
Spreading Oaks, a Rockmart area farmer, is excited to be back at market with an abundance of kale, collard greens, radishes, green onions, dandelion greens, and Swiss chard. Other farmers spring crops are also beginning to arrive at market with Ms. Sue’s turnip greens and spinach.
Upcoming cooking classes will focus on spring items, too, and those interested in preserving strawberries can sign up for the April 28 class from 1 through 4 p.m. at Rockmart’s Water Street, The class is meant for young adults and adults over age 15, but three kid’s classes focusing on chicken, mushrooms, and strawberries will be held April 17, April 19, and April 21 from 4 through 6 p.m. in the same location as the adult’s class. Those interested in signing up can visit RockmartFarmersMarket.com.
In partnership with Polk Medical Center, April cooking classes are scheduled and registration can be found on the website, Kirkpatrick said. “Registration is required and classes fill up quickly.”
Warm weather doesn’t permit new foods alone because Kirkpatrick has a series of community events planned for the next few months. The closest event is the biannual Volunteer Round-Up is planned for Saturday, April 14 from 10 through 12 p.m. Attendees will receive a farm tour, brunch, and a free volunteer t-shirt.
Those interested in stopping by the market can visit Rockmart’s Water Street from 2 through 6 p.m. every Thursday.