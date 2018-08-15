Ballot measure’s next step is before voters in November election
Additional dollars to help fund projects of all sizes is the hoped for outcome of votes from local municipalities seeking to keep in place a sales tax fund on this year’s ballot.
Of course that’s only if voters give the Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax extension past 2020 their approval on the November ballot.
The County Commission were the final board to give the agreement for the extension, which would keep the penny sales tax in place through 2026. They voted on the intergovernmental agreement, and then resolution seeking the ballot measure, during their Aug. 7 regular session.
“All the cities have met and approved it,” county manager Matt Denton said.
The SPLOST, or special-purpose local-option sales tax, won't be reinstated until the also approved special election happens later in the year. If accepted, the cities could use the tax money on everything from recreation to city projects.
“It's a state requirement,” Denton said. “Any addition to the ballot is a special election.”
The cities and county had a Thursday, Aug. 9 deadline to seek to get the agreement and individual resolutions calling for the ballot measure for this year’s midterms.
The Cedartown City Commission met the night before and gave it a thumb’s up as well.
City Manager Bill Fann told his board the agreement mirrors the one still in place for the 2014 SPLOST approved by voters some four years ago to continue the fund through 2020.
This go-around the county and cities seek $32 million to fund various projects and purchases allowed by the fund, which varies between the municipalities.
Fann said since the city needs the funds for capital investments like replacing vehicles in the fleet – everything from dump trucks to police cars to repairs on vital infrastructure – can be funded through a sales tax that everyone pays, or via property tax increases
"In my eyes this is the fairest way to do it," Fann said. "I think most people feel the same way."
He added that approval came up fast for local governments due to the cycle of elections, and the need to get the SPLOST onto the ballot with enough voters to take part and approve it, but also before the current fund runs out.
Polk County gets the largest slice of the SPLOST funding overall between the county’s four municipalities, with Cedartown getting the second largest since it has the highest population of the three cities after the unincorporated areas.
Rockmart receives the next largest portion, and Aragon the smallest slice of the pie.
The municipal SPLOST is not the same as the education-only SPLOST, or E-SPLOST that was approved by voters for an extension through the 2020s as well.
Each local government has options on how they can spend their SPLOST funds over the six year period in general categories, but usually earmark the money for a variety of replacement equipment, upgrades for facilities or new buildings.
Collections come in monthly for each group based off the percentage negotiated in the intergovernmental agreements between Denton, Fann, Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis, and Aragon Mayor Garry Baldwin.
Fann, like Ellis when Rockmart approved their resolution and the intergovernmental agreement, said he wished the City of Cedartown’s portion was larger.
“But it is what it is,” Fann said.
Voters ultimately decide whether they will continue to allow for the one-cent collections on purchases within the county, which apply equally to residents and visitors. If the vote were to fail to pass on this year’s ballot, the four municipalities can seek to get it into the 2019 municipal elections ahead of the expiration in 2020.
Collections would end in 2026. Additional information about the projects will be forthcoming in the weeks to come as the midterm vote draws closer.
As an additional note that came about after press time, the City of Aragon will have to correct their 2020 SPLOST Resolution for technical reasons.
Denton said he did not believe it would have any effect on the ballot measure.
- Editor Kevin Myrick and Correspondent Sean Williams contributed to this report.