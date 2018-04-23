- Dalton Bowman’s grand slam caps a comeback win for Cedartown over Rockmart.
When east meets west in Polk County, all bets are usually off in athletic competition. Throw out the rest of the season’s statistics and scores, the predictions and armchair coaching.
Only fate knows the outcomes when the Jackets visits Cedartown, or the Bulldogs drive over to play at the Rock.
So it was this year as well. The storyline of this game outshined any movie Hollywood could have scripted with so many dynamics at play.
Rockmart looked to end their regular season strong, after just a few runs kept them from repeating a region championship for the 2018 season. Cedartown wanted one last win for head coach Doyle Kelley’s career. Bragging rights always matter between the rivals.
“Many people didn’t give us a chance to win, and to come out and do it in the fashion that we did it in,” Kelley said. “It’s amazing.”
Enter Dalton Bowman to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, and a big swing sent the ball soaring to the fences and cleared the bases to secure Cedartown’s 9-2 comeback win. The grand slam was followed up by senior Jack Haney closing out the Jackets in the top of the seventh as Cedartown wrapped up their 2018 schedule.
“Bowman hitting that grand slam, my heart did a flitter flutter on that one. I know it’s healthy now,” Kelley said. “It was amazing him getting to hit that ball like he did.”
Cedartown’s win only came after a lot of big hits during the bottom of the sixth and a two-run RBI hit by Haney to get the Bulldogs tied back up. Rockmart had taken the lead after both teams went scoreless through the fourth. Both teams relied on pitchers to do much of the defensive work during the first half the game, and then turned when the Jackets added two on the board in the top half of the fifth.
Haney knocked in the pair of runs, and the Bulldogs got the go ahead runs off of 11 batters that was stated on a two-out rally sparked by Will Sanders getting on base due to an E-6 throw that was wide of first.
That missed opportunity for Rockmart’s defense saw the Bulldogs take advantage and add seven runs to the scorebook in the inning, including Bowman’s grand slam.
“The way we started, the Sanders kid getting on base and coming from over there, and then the Gosdin kid comes up and gives us a big hit,” Kelley said. “(It) gives us a chance by doing what he does.”
Even though Rockmart took a loss to end their regular season, the Jackets get to continue playing baseball in the playoffs while the Bulldogs packed it in.
Rockmart head coach Kenny Yanzetich said if he had to lose against Cedartown, he was glad that it was against a coach who he admired and considered a mentor, especially for his last game.
In the meantime, he has to get his team ready for Rabun County.
“I hope they go win a state championship, because they’re here from Polk County,” Kelley said.
The final game of the season for the rivals only happened due to circumstances out of the control of players and coaches: the weather. Wet weather in both cases forced the teams to push back dates on the schedule when they were supposed to play. In mid-February, the Bulldogs were supposed to host the Jackets in the second of a two-game series as both teams were just getting underway in non-conference play. Then in late March when it was rescheduled again, the game got tossed back one more time due to a wet forecast and field.
Rockmart did win the first game when they hosted in late February, forcing the rivals to split wins again for 2018.