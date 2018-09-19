LEAD Polk's Class of 2018 is teaming up with Chick-fil-A this evening to help raise money for their project to provide a computer lab at Camp Antioch, also known as the Polk-Haralson Christian Life Center.
Tonight's Spirit Night at the Chick-fil-A in Rockmart runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and 10 percent of the sales will go toward the project.
The fundraiser tonight comes during a week-long celebration at Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, which celebrated its first birthday last Friday, Sept. 14.
Customers are asked to tell their cashier they have come to support Spirit Night. LEAD Polk Class of 2018 members will also be on hand to talk about the project as well.