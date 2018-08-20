A spirit of revival within the great creation of the world is what two pastors who sought permission to hold outdoor services brought with them to the Cedartown City Commission in presentations this month.
Local pastor Corey Smith will continue his mission to bring enduring growth of a message of the love of Jesus Christ through an upcoming fall outdoor revival in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 in Cedartown. He sought and got unanimous approval from the city commission to use Holloway Park nightly beginning October 1 and ending on Oct. 14 on evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. for services.
Smith said he wasn’t as involved in services as an organizer in 2017 as he had been in year’s past after he and his wife welcomed twins into the world, and hopes not to be as busy with another child on the way this year as well.
“We’re trying to get more people involved as well,” he said. ‘
Last year’s nightly attendance averaged 90 people coming in and out of the services held in front of the courthouse where Fourth Friday concerts are also conducted.
“I still have a vision of seeing a great revival come out of this city,” Smith said.
This is the sixth year of the annual revival held in the fall in Cedartown.
Where Smith only seeks two solid weeks of worship, another local pas-tor wants to provide services on Sunday mornings for passers-by on the Silver Comet Trail – weather permitting of course.
Anna Kresge United Methodist Church pastor Ed Dickens sought and received conditional permission to hold services at the Cedartown Wel-come Center and Depot for cyclists and those enjoying the trail in general to come and worship before heading off on their day’s adventure.
Dickens said it was his intention to keep the services casual and not too long, with a brief message, music of praise and maybe a snack before sending Silver Comet Trail visitors along their way.
“While I was out riding on the trail a few weeks ago, God laid it on my heart as a thing to do,” Dickens said.
He also said it was his intention to be respectful of the surrounding neighbors and didn’t see the need for sound amplification.
With the condition that no complaints come from the community about noise and large crowds, the commission didn’t see a problem with allowing Dickens to move forward with his plan. They also asked that if he did need to use any kind of speaker system for the service to come back for further discussion before moving forward.
Dickens did ask about putting out some kind of signage, but the city asked he not do so.
He plans to start services soon and continue them so long as weather permits.