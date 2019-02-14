West Cinema will be open for Valentines Day in Cedartown this evening for 7 p.m. showings as part of a special night showing of the four features available at the downtown theater.
Moviegoers will have a choice between "Alita: Battle Angel," "Second Act," "LEGO Movie Two" and "The Upside" for date night in Polk County. The theater also has a giveaway this week, tagging participants' valentines with the theater's status listing of showtimes and movies on Facebook.
The theater will have normal hours on Friday and through the weekend to Monday. Showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 and 9 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.
Balconies may be available for rental for date night. Call 256-499-5755 for more information.