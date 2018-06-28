Fresh produce and a powerful cause await locals at the Polk State Special Olympics Produce Stand where eggs, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupes, zucchini, okra, and much more is being sold to help fund the team and their upcoming competitions.
Patrons can shop every Saturday from 8 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. outside of the Cedartown Tractor Supply location on Highway 27.
All the produce sold by the Special Olympics team is acquired from farms in Polk, Piedmont, Floyd, and Paulding counties when available, and how its sold is important too.
While they have help from volunteers, the produce stand is primarily operated by the athletes who do everything from restocking shelves to helping customers.
The group does this while balancing their training sessions.
Polk's team does well each year, and numerous contestants take home medals.
The Special Olympics are extremely similar to the standard Olympics with a lighting of the torch, music, and awards that made for an unforgettable experience.
The athletes have attended the Winter Olympics twice now, and last year was the team's first time competing in bowling.
Should enough money be raised, the group will have even more events to win this year.