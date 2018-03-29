Polk County’s annual Special Olympics is coming up in May, and organizers just received a timely donation to help ensure that athletes have everything they need when they compete in Rockmart later this spring.
Special Olympics officials were presented with a check for $10,000 from Waste Industries to help with the event being held at Nathan Dean Park on May 4.
Waste Industries’ Grady Road Landfill manager George Gibbons handed over the funds during an event at Van Wert Elementary School on March 12.
In the coming months, Polk County Special Olympics is hoping to get additional help in the form of volunteers and donations for those who’d like to participate in the upcoming event.
Right now, they’re focused on getting 200 athletes ready for competition in a combined day for both students from across the Polk School District and the Kaleidoscope program through Highland Rivers Health and Lookout Mountain Community Services for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“The athletes have completed physicals during the last few weeks by Redmond and Nurse Practitioner Janet Ross,” said Amber Fuqua, Van Wert Special Education Lead Teacher and one of the many organizers putting together the upcoming Special Olympics.
Those interested in helping can connect with the organization on facebook.com/Specialolympics2003. The page also has video and photos from prior years of the event, or can contact Fuqua at amberf@polk.k12.ga.us.