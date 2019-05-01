The end of this week marks a day worth taking time out to show support for a group who usually gets no recognition, and never enough opportunities to enjoy life.
So with the support of local businesses and organizations, the 2019 edition of Polk County’s Special Olympics is gathering again in the Nathan Dean Sports Complex in Rockmart to do accomplish the mission of giving children and adults alike the spotlight for the day, and to have some fun.
The annual games organized through volunteer efforts and funds provided by several organizations begins at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies and the annual parade of students from each program within the Polk School District, along with clients in the Kaleidoscope program who also are on the adult level Special Olympics team for Polk, who compete in a variety of sports on the state level as well.
Races, ball tosses and much more are part of the field-day style activities held, and medals are given out to participants on every level.
The event this year is sponsored by organizations including Waste Industries, Rockmart Kiwanis Club, Silver Comet Furniture, Tri-City Pawn, Redmond Primary Care, Coosa Valley Credit Union, Family Savings Credit Union, and more.
Redmond EMS also provided athletes participating this year with physicals without charge ahead of the games.
Check back in the May 8 edition for photos and additional coverage from the Friday event.