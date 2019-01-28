020619_SJ_HappyBirthdayVelmaWynn

Tommy Sanders stands with his aunt Velma Wynn during her 95th birthday party at the Pizza Farm on Sunday, January 27. / Contributed

A happy birthday goes out to Velma Wynn of Rockmart, who this past weekend got to celebrate a milestone. 

Pizza Farm was taken over by family and friends of Wynn, who celebrated her 95th birthday on Sunday at the restaurant. 