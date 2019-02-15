As the banking landscape remains extremely competitive, it is incumbent upon SouthCrest Bank to continuously improve the quality of our services and products provided to customers.
SouthCrest Bank proudly announces the appointment of Jennifer Hunton as the new Branch Manager for our Cedartown Branch.
Hunton is an experienced banking professional with a track record of success for more than 27 years.
“My philosophy of customer service is that every bank is the same, but it is the level of personal customer service is what makes the difference,” Hunton said. “You must know your customers, and you must make your customers feel comfortable and that they matter.”
She also pledges to be significantly involved in the Cedartown community.
“I am looking forward to building key partnerships between SouthCrest and the community, as we are already planning events,” she said.
Hunton, a lifelong resident of West Georgia, is married to Paulding County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Chad Hunton, and they have five children.
As SouthCrest continues its recent momentum, it recently increased its dividend a penny to $0.04 per share, which Management believes is indicative of the strong financial results the Company achieved in 2018 and the strong outlook expected in the future.