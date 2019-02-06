A cold case from city hall was solved as the longtime career of Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells came to a close on Tuesday evening.
Rockmart’s Stacey Smith, the head of Community Development, gave out the details during a retirement party for the now former Chief of a long lost cooler that went missing for years from a community event many years before.
“For years he has falsely accused me of taking the cooler,” Smith joked.
An “investigation” into the missing cooler wrapped up with it being delivered back to its rightful owner, and the city provided another new cooler for his golden years to come as Sorrells called it quits. They also gave him and his wife money for a trip to enjoy now that he’s able to leave town without interruptions.
His official duties ended just as the party honoring his long service to the community was getting underway as city hall closed at 5 p.m.
Sorrells offered up thanks to those who provided him with their well wishes and honors.
“The city went overboard, I expected nothing like that,” Sorrells said. “I was shocked at the number of people there, and I appreciate everyone who came.”
Chief Randy Turner, who took over for Sorrells as his final day came to a close, thanked the now-retired leader for being a mentor during Turner’s days as Assistant Chief and preparing for the new leadership role, and also for helping all those whose lives he touched over a long career in law enforcement.
“Everybody who came in contact with him has something positive to say about him,” Turner said during a presentation from the police department staff. “I hope I was able to get part of that in the last year and a half.”
Mayor Steve Miller said that he was always grateful to know that Sorrells was in charge of the department during his tenure, and that he was glad to have Sorrells as a longtime friend and colleague.
“I have rested at night these past 10 years knowing that we had someone at the helm of our police department that will help keep us safe,” Miller said. “Not just Keith, but the officers who have served under him as well.”
“It’s bittersweet in saying that you’re leaving us as of today, but you’re not leaving our community at all,” Miller added.
Though he might travel some, Sorrells’ deep roots in the community will stay firmly in place. A graduate of Rockmart High School, Sorrells began his career in public safety in 1974 as a radio operator for the City of Cedartown, and then a year later took a job with the City of Rockmart in the same position, and also as a firefighter.
Sorrells was sworn into duty with the Rockmart Police Department in April 1975, and went on to Floyd College’s regional police academy in 1976. A year later, Sorrells switched uniforms and went to work for the Georgia State Patrol.
His career with the state’s police arm landed him in executive security for several governors during the late 1970s and 1980s, which also gave him the opportunity to train with the U.S. Secret Service.
Sorrells also organized security during the 1980s for visiting governors, carried the Olympic Torch in 1996, and headed up security for Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. He served on the National Governors Security Association in several roles including its President in the late 1990s, and represented the Georgia State Patrol on the Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Trust Fund from 2003 to 2008.
Sorrells retired from the Georgia State Patrol in December 2007. After more than a year out of law enforcement, Miller said that he and City Manager Jeff Ellis asked Sorrells to come back to work in 2009 as Chief, and he was instrumental in developing the department’s new station at city hall. Miller said Sorrells also undertook the Christmas is for Kids program locally during his tenure.
Sorrells is also a member of Oak Hill Church of Christ in Rome, where he serves as a deacon.
During his 43 year career in law enforcement, Sorrells said he had plenty to be thankful for and cherishes the experiences he had with many fellow officers. Among those he said were some of his favorite years were service as Troop A commander for Northwest Georgia in the GSP, and long relationships with governors during his time in executive security details.
Locally, he said that major upgrades in everyday safety equipment and vehicles for officers rank among his accomplishments in his decade-long tenure as police chief.
Sorrells pointed toward the upgrade of side arms, the addition of tasers, and a take home car finally implemented in the past two years being some of what he undertook in his time, along with the move of the police station as areas that will have long lasting positive impacts for Rockmart officers in the future.
The Mayor and Council passed a resolution honoring Sorrells for his long career, along with several other gifts and honors from the city and community.
Now that he’s retired, what will Sorrells do next?
“That’s the 100,000 question I guess” he replied.
But he and his wife are sure to visit family members they’ve not gotten to see on a regular basis, and he has some relatives who he also wants to see as well. He also plans to spend more time with his grandchildren and being more involved in their lives, as well as his church.
“One of my goals this year, and I’ve already started checking into it is to go to the Women’s Fast Pitch Softball World Series at the end of May,” Sorrells said of at least one specific plan for his near future.
Either way, he wants to continue his involvement in Rockmart no matter what.
“If the good lord is willing, this is always going to be home for me,” Sorrells said. “I’m retired, but I’m still concerned about this community, that department and the city.”