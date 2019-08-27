The Cedartown Sole Mates joined the popular YouTube “Git Up Challenge” as they prepare for their annual Fall Introductory Line Dance classes.
The group not only dances to country music, but tries all kinds of music including Latino, folk, pop, funk, club, gospel, and rhythm and blues. If there's a type of music that dancers want to hear, the group is willing to try it.
The public is always welcome to join the group on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. However, each September the Sole Mates go back to the basics for those who would like to learn how to line dance.
The classes are free and at the same times.
Classes will be offered on four consecutive Monday nights starting on Sept. 9 and are located at the Senior Center at 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown (Bert Woods Park.) Those who miss a class can feel free to come the next week.
Organizers ask those who want to participate in the beginners classes to wear cool, comfortable clothes. They also suggest choosing shoes that are securely on a dancer's feet, so no sandals or flip-flops please.
The Sole Mates attend jamborees throughout the year. This September the group will teach “Good Time Girls” at the Rome jamboree.
In October they will travel to Blairsville to attend the Scooter Lee “Dancing for the Dream” jamboree.
Everyone is invited to give line dance a try in hopes it will be a new part of a healthy lifestyle. Organizers encourage those interested to dance some or all of the two hours or just come and check the group out. A typical class gets in about 5,000 steps for those who are step-counting.
"We are always excited to help and encourage new folks have fun, meet new people, and get healthy all at the same time," the group stated in a release.
For additional information about the class, please call Helen Keefer at 770-749-1962.