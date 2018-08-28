The Cedartown Sole Mates will be fitting its annual Introductory Line Dance class into an already busy September schedule.
In addition to the regular classes, September is the month for the southeast to have dance jamborees.
At jamborees the members get to meet each other and share their favorite dances.
On top of that, local churches, looking for active ways for their members to have fellowship, have discovered line dancing as a wholesome activity their members enjoy.
The Cedartown First Presbyterian Church began the trend with a one-night line dance activity inviting friends from other churches to join them.
Honestly, there was probably more laughing than dancing going on that night.
Then New Hope Fellowship Church in Cedartown took the idea a step farther by starting a once monthly line dance activity on the second Sunday each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at their church.
They would love people from the area to come join in the fun each month.
However, the highlight of the year is always the Introductory Line Dance Class.
The class will be in the Cedartown Senior Center at 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown (Bert Woods or Northwest Park) from 2:30 to 4:30 beginning Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Everyone is invited to give line dance a chance to become part of your healthy lifestyle. Classes are free.
The Sole Mates are there to help you with the steps and encourage you along the way. After 4 weeks, participants will be invited to join the Sole Mates for twice-weekly dancing year around.
For additional information about the class or about the group dancing at New Hope Fellowship, please call Helen Keefer at 770-749-1962.