Time is running out to sign up for the city of Rockmart's 2019 Fast Pitch Softball team, and girls ages 4 through 14 looking to slug it out in the diamond can register at 815 College St. from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday.
While February 8 is the last day to sign up, those looking to participate in the free softball camp must sign up by Feb. 2. The camp will be held at Nathan Dean Sports Complex at 2 p.m., and Polk School District's own Coach Luke is slated to teach.
The usual $60 fee applies for the first child being signed up, but the second child will be admitted at a discounted cost of $45.
The price covers jerseys, pants, socks, belts, and visors. Tryouts will be held on Feb. 9 at fields 3 and 4 of the Nathan Dean Sports Complex.
Ages 5 and up will tryout at 10 a.m., ages 8 and up will tryout at 11 a.m., ages 10 and up will tryout at 1 p.m., and ages 14 will tryout at 2 p.m. All players must have gloves.
Rockmart Fast Pitch has merged with the city's recreational department to help with costs and field availability, so the team has set a personal goal of 250 girls. Coaches are also being recruited, but those interested will need to fill out a form at the city's recreational department and have a background check completed at the police department. The coaches meeting will be held on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the new sports complex.
Those signing up will need to complete necessary paperwork such as a waiver, relevant medical information, and contact information. Those with further questions can call the recreation department at 770-684-2705 or 770-684-2706 for more information.