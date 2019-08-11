It was a good week overall in softball for Rockmart and Cedartown, but only one team could come out on top in the first of two games against each other on the softball diamond.
This time, the win went to Rockmart.
Emma Evans and Caroline Conring each had three RBIs as Rockmart rolled to a 16-4 win over cross-county rival Cedartown that was called after four innings due to the run rule.
Mary McNabb and Kinsey Jones each had two hits for the Lady Jackets, who improved to 2-0 on the season after a 6-4 win over Cartersville on Tuesday. Gracey Arnold got the win, pitching all four innings.
Marycille Brumby led Cedartown at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.
The Lady Jackets earlier in the week picked up the 6-4 win after 8 innings against Cartersville. Rockmart put up four runs in the first two innings and Cartersville match with three runs of their own, and picked up the tying score in the bottom of the fifth.
Rockmart kept the Lady Hurricanes bats quiet through three more innings and grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the 8th.
Then after Cedartown, they got a break before getting back into the swing of the season.
Rockmart will have its first Region 7-AA contest of the season Tuesday after press time when it travels to Pepperell. They host Chattooga on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and then will play again when they head to Model on August 20.
The loss was only a small bump for Cedartown, who played over the weekend as well.
Their second loss of 2019 would come a day later, as Cartersville upended Cedartown 5-4 in Polk County. The Lady Dawgs had several chances to win late but came up just short. They did win their opener against Model in a 8-run shutout.
This past Friday, Cedartown softball headed south to Carroll County for the Carrollton Leadoff Bash. The Lady Bulldogs shocked state champion Bowdon 5-4 in game one before falling to host Carrollton 7-2. They blanked Decatur 12-0 on Saturday morning. In their final game of the tournament, Cedartown lost to regional power Haralson County 8-4.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 3-4 overall and 0-1 in region play. They will play their second region game of the season on Tuesday. Cedartown will meet the Lady Grangers of LaGrange at 5:30 p.m. The game will be covered on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, 1340 AM, and Facebook Live).