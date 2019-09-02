The Rockmart Lady Yellow Jackets are a strong contender for region once again, and look to be on track for a run in the state playoffs as well.
If things keep on the level for the team, who sit at 9-1 and 5-0 at press time over the weekend.
Rockmart’s only loss on the season so far came back on August 24 after they fell to Villa Rica at home, but have since swept past Haralson County, Cartersville and Dade County to remain right where they want to be as the season continues.
Their 5-0 start in region play has come with victories over Model, Armuchee, Chattooga, and Pepperell on the year. Their last win over Dade County came in a 6-4 finish that went a full seven innings.
Up next this Wednesday for the Lady Jackets is a home game against Calhoun, then they travel to Adairsville on Thursday to play the Lady Tigers in a 5:30 p.m. match-up, and get back into region play next week.
They’ll host Gordon Central on Sept. 10, Pepperell on Sept. 12 and then are taking part in the Gordon Lee Tournament in Chattanooga on Sept. 13 and 14 where they’ll play Lovett, Tattnall Square Academy, Coahulla Creek and Gordon Lee in four games at week’s end and into the weekend.
The Lady Jackets remain a game ahead of Dade County, who sits at second place in the region while Chattooga sits in third, and Armuchee in fourth place as of press time.