Rockmart’s trip to Columbus saw the Lady Jackets go as far as they could in the Class AA state tournament, but their season was cut short before they could make it into the title game.
With a 29-4 record, a undefeated run through Region 7-AA to win another title and two wins in the state tournament a few hours south of town, the Lady Jackets finally fell out of contention for the state championship with a Saturday loss to a well-known foe.
The Lady Jackets began the tournament in Columbus last week with a 10-7 win over Vidalia with a Thursday afternoon opener, and moved onto the next round against Harlem.
Rockmart won their Friday morning match-up against the Lady Bulldogs in a 6-5 finish to advance again to a night game against Banks County.
The Lady Leopards of Homer got the better of the Lady Jackets in a 8-0 finish and forced Rockmart into a loser bracket game for a chance to get into the title round one more time and face Banks County a second time.
It was the Bremen Lady Blue Devils who finally knocked Rockmart out of their chance at the title game as the Lady Jackets fell 8-5 in their last chance to get into the championship round in a loser bracket game.
The Lady Leopards and Lady Blue Devils were in the middle of their state title game over the weekend to wrap up the Class AA tournament, but wet weather delays finally forced the GHSA to postpone the rest of the game.
Banks County was up 2-1 through four innings over Bremen when play was stopped due to continued rainfall moving through, and was pushed back to Monday after press time at 6 p.m.
With the pair of losses to finish the season, Rockmart wrapped up their year at 29-5 with a lot of accomplishments under their belts. It was the fourth year in a row the Lady Jackets finished at the top of 7-AA and their fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.