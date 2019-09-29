The Rockmart Lady Jackets are on a big roll, and head into the postseason with the goal in mind to keep winning through the end of October.
At 21-3 at press time with two games left on their schedule for Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, the Lady Jackets not only sit at the top of the region undefeated at 12-0, but end the regular season some 2 games ahead of the next best team, Dade County.
They face the Lady Wolverines on Monday after press time, and wrap up the season on Wednesday against the team at the bottom of the region standings at Gordon Central.
Rockmart hasn’t lost a game since Sept. 17, when they defeated Cedartown on the road in a 7-4 rival match-up to finish off the two-game series at 2-0 with the Lady Bulldogs. They then shut out Model 9-0 on Sept. 19, took a 13-5 win in five innings over Armuchee on the road, and beat out Coosa in a double header in two shut outs, 14-0 and 15-0.
Against Armuchee, Emma Evans had four hits and six RBIs to lead an offensive explosion for Rockmart. Alexis Teems had four hits and Anna Lewis added two as Rockmart finished with 17 hits in the Region 7-AA contest. Gracey Arnold had two RBIs to lead Rockmart in the scoring column
That marked six games in a row for the Lady Jackets as they head into the final two games of the regular season this week.
Rockmart is still undefeated at press time after their sweep of Coosa in a doubleheader last Thursday, while Dade County (10-1) and Chattooga (8-4) are second and third in the region standings.
With no region tournament scenario, the top four teams in Region 7-AA at the end of the regular season will advance to the postseason.
That likely means that Rockmart will head into the playoff bracket in Class AA softball against Callaway, who finished in fourth place in Region 5-AA. The Lady Jackets face a Lady Cavaliers team who have finished the regular season at 14-12 (4-6 in 5-AA) and are on a two-win streak after a 9-3 victory over Shaw and a 14-2 victory over Jordan.