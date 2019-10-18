“Domination” is an understatement.
The Rockmart Lady Jackets softball team obliterated East Laurens in the second round of the playoffs. The visiting Lady Falcons from Dublin mustered only one hit against Rockmart pitching between the two games.
In game one, Emilee Register was basically invincible on the rubber. The junior ace threw a four-inning no-hitter against East Laurens. Rockmart brought across two runs in the first, two in the third, and eight in the fourth to mercy-rule the Lady Falcons.
Rockmart recorded 15 hits in the game one win. Macy McNabb and Emma Evans hit one home run each off East Laurens’ DeAsia Lowther. Kinsey Jones led the Rock with three hits in game one.
The 12-0 victory was a sign of things to come in regards to the Lady Jackets’ supremacy on the day.
Game two, which started only a few minutes after game one’s conclusion, was a similar outcome. Rockmart blewout East Laurens 16-0 thanks to another impressive showing on offense matched with stellar pitching.
Senior Carlee Graham pitched game two and threw a one-hit shutout over four-innings. The Lady Jackets scored four runs in the first, three in the second, six in the third, and three in the fourth to blast past the Lady Falcons.
Emma Evans followed up her homer in game one by going 4-4 with three singles and a triple in game two. Alexis Teems, Anna Lewis, and Kinsey Jones had multiple hits in the 16-run victory.
With the sweep of East Laurens, Rockmart is once again headed to Columbus. The Lady Jackets are among the field of eight that will duke it out for the state title at the South Commons Softball Complex in Harris County. The College World Series-like double-elimination tournament will be played next Thursday through Saturday.
Rockmart will meet Vidalia in their first matchup of the State Tournament. Tickets to the games can be purchased online via GoFan. WZOT Radio (101.9 FM and 1220 AM out of Rockmart) will broadcast the games for fans that cannot make it to Columbus next week.