Rockmart fans have a lot to cheer about lately in fall sports, especially when it comes to the softball team.
They remain perfect in the region and have only three losses on their record as the season marches past the halfway point and following weekend tournament play in Chattanooga against several teams.
The 15-3 Lady Jackets are coming off a hot streak in the past two weeks, going 6-2 overall since Labor Day and was on a five-game streak before they faced a loss to Tattnall Square last Friday in the Gordon Lee Tournament in Chattanooga.
After taking down Calhoun on Sept. 4 in a 7-2 finish and following that up with a 10-3 win the next day at Adairsville, they’ve continued their perfect record in region play by shutting out Gordon Central in four innings in a 12-0 finish on Sept. 10, and then a Pepperell win 8-0 on Sept. 12.
That win over the Lady Dragons only went five innings, and saw Emily Register strike out 14 of 15 batters faced, and avoided giving up a hit on an infield fly ball.
Rockmart continued their streak in a 5-2 win over Marist in this past weekend’s tournament, but went 2-2 in four games over play last Friday and Saturday.
They dropped the 9-6 loss to Tattnall Square in the late game on Friday in five innings, and bounced back with a 8-2 win over Sonoraville in a lunch hour game on Saturday. However it was Gordon Lee who got the best of the Lady Jackets to wrap up the tournament, putting up a 4-run fifth inning after the two teams went scoreless through four frames. The teams wrapped up a six-inning outing after the Lady Jackets were able to put a run across the base in the final inning.
The Lady Jackets are back in region play on Tuesday after press time when they travel to Chattooga, and are back on the road on Wednesday for a rematch against the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs.
Rockmart returns home on Thursday to host Model, and will be back on the road to finish out the region against Armuchee on Sept. 24 and host Coosa on Sept. 26 and Dade County on Sept. 30 back to back before finishing out the regular season on Oct. 2 at Gordon Central.
As far as 7-AA play goes, Rockmart remains in the drivers seat once again as the undefeated team. Dade County is nipping at their heels one game behind in the region at second place, with Chattooga two games behind in third.
Model sits at .500 in the region in fourth place, followed by Armuchee, Pepperel, Coosa and Gordon Central.