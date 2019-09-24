The regular season is coming to a close for CHS softball.
Cedartown went 2-2 last week. After a 4-0 non-region loss to Coahulla Creek, the Lady Bulldogs shutout Troup County 10-0 on Tuesday. The next day Rockmart won 7-4 on the westside of the county before Cedartown blew out Sandy Creek 12-3 in Tyrone on Thursday.
Thankfully, the two wins for CHS were region games - losses in non-region play matter none to a potential playoff bid.
Speaking of that potential playoff bid, the Lady Bulldogs have already clinched the no. 3 seed in Region 5-4A. Though they swept the 2-seed LaGrange, things worked out in favor of the Lady Grangers. Cedartown will have to win in the opening round of the region tourney to punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Before that happens, though, there is one last regular season game. It may not matter in the grand scheme of things, but it matters a ton to the girls and their families.
This afternoon, Cedartown softball will have their Senior Night. In the final regular season home game of the 2019 season, the Lady Bulldogs will host Chapel Hill.
First pitch at Cedartown High School is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/WGAARadio).