The Eddie Gambrell era of Cedartown softball got off on the right foot last night.
The Lady Bulldogs went into Shannon and knocked off a talented Model Lady Blue Devils squad 8-0.
For Cedartown, the win came thanks to a great team performance. Pitching smothered the Model offense, and Cedartown’s bats stayed hot throughout.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 1 run in the first and 1 in the second. A two-run third inning put them up 4-0, but they were far from finished.
After dropping a two-spot in the fourth, they led 6-0. In the final two frames they would score one run each to run rule Model 8-0 in six innings.
Cedartown pitcher Maddie Reynolds picked up the win, going all six innings allowing no runs, one walk, and two hits. The senior recorded three strikeouts as well.
Freshman Hannah Cochran drove in two runs on the day. Carlie Holland, Taylor Westmoreland, Madison Wigley, Kandice Oxenreider, and Ava Allred finished with one RBI each in the win.
Following the season opening victory, Cedartown will now take on one of the best teams in Northwest Georgia: the Rockmart Lady Jackets. Cedartown has not beaten Rockmart since 2016.
First pitch at Rockmart High School tomorrow afternoon is set for 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM, 1340 AM, and Facebook Live).