The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs softball team blasted by Troup County with a 22-5 last Thursday for their second region win of the season.
The mercy-rule shortened matchup ended in the sixth after Cedartown scored 11 in the top of the inning.
“Due to some car troubles, I did not even get to the game until five minutes before first pitch,” said WGAA broadcaster and station manager Andrew Carter. “It is kind of crazy to think about it, but by the time I had everything set up it was already 5-0 Lady Bulldogs.”
Sophomore infielder Kaley Nikolopoulus was chosen as WGAA Radio player of the game after a 3 hit, 3 RBI performance against the Lady Tiger.
With the win, Cedartown improved to 7-8 overall and 2-2 in region play- a fine start for first year Head Coach Eddie Gambrell. His Lady Bulldogs are currently tied with LaGrange at fourth in the region standings.
The loss dropped Troup County to 6-7 overall and 2-4 in region games.
Next up for Cedartown softball is their non-region affair with Haralson County on Monday after press time. The exhibition will be a make-up of this week’s scheduled game that ended up being rained out. On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs host Sandy Creek for a region contest and then travel to Chapel Hill on Thursday.