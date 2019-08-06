The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs got one more scrimmage win under their belts before the season kicks off after press time on Monday against Model, and then the squad hits the road for an early season rivalry match-up.
Cedartown got into play last week on the road at Cass and took a 10-3 victory over the Lady Colonels on July 29, then followed that up with a second match-up against the Cass, a score of which wasn’t available at press time.
They’ve got a lot of softball to play over the days to come.
This week’s schedule includes a Wednesday trip to Rockmart to face their rival for the first of two games this season. Those who can’t make it out to see the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Jackets play will get a second chance on September 18, when Cedartown hosts the seond and final game between the rivals for the season.
The Lady Bulldogs then have Cartersville at home for a region opener, before tournament play on Friday and Saturday against Bowdon, Carrollton, Decatur and Haralson County in the Carrollton Leadoff Slam.
Cedartown gets back into region play with a trip to LaGrange on August 13, and then host Bremen on August 14 and Central on August 15 before taking part in the Dalton Tournament on August 16 and 17 coming up.
The Lady Bulldogs come into the openers this week with several scrimmage wins under their belts, and will be the first time up coaching the varsity squad in regular season play for Eddie Gambrell.
Lady Jackets ready to play
The Rockmart Lady Jackets are getting back into the swing of their season this week with an opener on the road, then hosting their rival Cedartown in a midweek classic match-up.
Rockmart first travels to Cartersville in the season opener against the 5-4A opponent and returns home Wednesday to face the Lady Bulldogs before a break, and then a busy run to come.
Currently, the Lady Jackets have an region opener August 13 date on the road with Pepperell, followed by 7-AA games against Chattooga at home on August 15 and travel to Model on August 20.
The team also hosted a car wash fundraiser with the help of Raceway in Rockmart on July 26 in hopes of donations to help the squad with expenses for the 2019 season.