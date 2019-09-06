Heading into Thursday’s region matchup, one had to think all the momentum was on LaGrange’s side. The Lady Grangers sat at 11-6 overall (4-2 in region play) and were coming off Tuesday’s monumental win over Central.
As luck would have it, their momentum did not last long at Cedartown High School.
The Lady Bulldogs, with an amazing last-ditch effort, came back in the bottom of the seventh inning to shock the region with a 3-2 win over the Lady Grangers.
LaGrange opened scoring in the top of the second inning. A single by Malone Aldridge scored Camden Smith to give the away team a 1-0 advantage. They extended this lead in the fifth inning, when a sac fly by Aldridge scored Macee Stone. Heading into the bottom of the fifth, Cedartown trailed LaGrange 2-0.
Designated player Taylor Westmoreland injected some life into the Lady Bulldog offense. The freshman tripled on the first pitch she saw, and was brought home later on a RBI single from Kadince Oxenreider. The 2-1 deficit, obviously, felt a bit more manageable for the home crowd.
Stalemate followed for the two offenses in the next two innings. After great defense for Cedartown, the home-half of the seventh approached with the Lady Bulldogs down only one run.
Two quick outs rejuvenated the Lady Granger defense. Westmoreland once again singled. Down to her last out, the freshman Oxenreider delivered. Her double scored Westmoreland to tie the game and send the fan base into a frenzy.
Cedartown was not done though. Next up was junior Ava Allred, hitless on the day. On what seemed like a routine grounder to the shortstop, Allred was able to beat out the throw. Before the LaGrange defense could reach, Oxenreider scored from second. The freshman never quit hustling and proved to be the difference in the big-time region affair.
For a team that has relied so much on veteran players this season like Marycille Brumby, Rosalyn Blankenship, and Reagan Peek, tonight’s win is on the freshmen. Taylor Westmoreland and Kadince Oxenreider had huge hits to not only get their team back into the game, but eventually to give Cedartown its fifth region win of 2019. A special shoutout is also due to Ava Allred, who hustled to beat the throw after hitting the soft grounder in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Bulldogs softball team now sits at 11-10 overall and are above .500 for the first time this season. Cedartown is 5-3 in region play and are a clear second in the standings after Central’s win over Cartersville today.
The next game for them is Tuesday’s matchup at Central. If the Lady Bulldogs could shock the Lady Lions in Carrollton, they could nearly sure-up a top-four spot in the region. First pitch at Central is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. The game will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340) as well as on the Big Double A’s Facebook Live (facebook.com/WGAARadio).