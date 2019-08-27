Cedartown softball lost a tough one last night at home.
Despite being in a position to pull off an upset win late, the Lady Bulldogs crumbled in the final innings to lose to Haralson County 17-10.
Cedartown raced out to a 2-1 lead in the second, but a big third for the Lady Rebels put them on top 4-2. After trading scores, the Lady Bulldogs entered the bottom of the fifth down 6-3.
Coach Eddie Gambrell’s squad produced two runs to make it a 6-5 ballgame heading into the final two innings; unfortunately, that is as close as it would get.
Incoming showers forced numerous defensive and pitching miscues for Cedartown in the sixth, as Haralson County brought home seven runs. Though the hometown team would score a couple, Haralson once again extended their score in the seventh. The Lady Rebels led 17-7 in the seventh inning.
Cedartown scored three runs in the last inning, but it was too little, too late. The Lady Bulldogs fell by a final score of 17-10 to Haralson County at home. With the loss, Haralson swept Cedartown in their two non-region match-ups this season.
Though they failed to win the contest, multiple Lady Bulldogs had great days at the plate. Cedartown racked up 11 hits on the day.
Raegan Peek, Rosalyn Blankenship, and Marycille Brumby all had multiple hits. The latter of which, Brumby, hit another home run in the loss. Additionally, Peek finished 3-4 to lead the team in hits.
Maddie Reynolds led things off on the rubber for the Lady Bulldogs. She surrendered 10 runs (9 earned) on 11 hits over five and a third innings, striking out three. Emme Arp and Reagan Clarke entered the game as relief, throwing one inning and two-third of an inning respectively.
Now Cedartown softball sits at 7-9 overall. They are 2-2 in region play and currently sit at fourth in the Region 5-4A standings. Though they were scheduled to take on region foe Sandy Creek at home today, that game has already been called off due to weather. They'll be back in action on Wednesday hosting the Lady Patriots at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs are currently scheduled to play at Chapel Hill on Thursday after the weather cancellation with Sandy Creek.