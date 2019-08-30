The Lady Bulldogs softball team picked up a monumental victory last night. In a hostile environment on the road, Cedartown defeated Chapel Hill 8-5 for their first win over the Lady Panthers since region realignment in 2016
Going into the matchup, the 8-9 (3-2) Lady Bulldogs were big underdogs. They had lost 6 straight games against the 3-9 (3-2) Lady Panthers.
Entering the seventh inning, Cedartown found themselves tied with hometown Chapel Hill. However, an offensive outburst saved the day: six runs came across for the Lady Bulldogs in the inning. Marycille Brumby crushed her third home run of the week- a three run blast- to put the Lady Bulldogs up 5-2. Three more insurance runs crossed home plate after Brumby’s homer to give Cedartown an 8-2 lead.
The Lady Panthers scored 3 runs in the home half of the seventh, but it would not matter. Cedartown walked away with a big 8-5 win.
Although Chapel Hill has only won 3 games on the season, they have played top notch competition. They are nearly always one of the best teams in 4A, and thus makes this win even sweeter for a Cedartown team that was winless versus them. The road win puts the Lady Bulldogs at second in the region standings.
Brumby, Carlie Holland, Ava Allred, and Hannah Cochran all recorded RBIs in the seventh inning. Holland, Brumby, Allred, Rosalyn Blankenship, and Reagan Peek had multiple hits on the day.
Senior pitcher Maddie Reynolds picked up the win in the circle. She threw a complete seven inning, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk. She struck out two Chapel Hill batters.
Earlier in the week, they put up a shutout over Sandy Creek.
The four-inning affair not only showcased solid offense by the hometown squad, but also the best pitching performance for Cedartown in recent memory.
Senior Raegan Clarke was brilliant on Wednesday as she threw a no-hitter versus the Lady Patriots. She pitched four complete innings striking out four and walking two.
The Lady Bulldogs tallied 12 hits on the day. Madison Wigley, Kaylee Nikolopoulus, Kianna Potts, and Marycille Brumby each had multiple hit games. Brumby once again hit a home run, and is thus far running away with the team lead in that category.
They faced a tough loss to Haralson County at home last week as well.
Next up for Cedartown softball is a massive matchup: Tuesday’s game at Cartersville. The Lady Canes are the only team other than region-leader Central to beat Cedartown in region play. If the Lady Bulldogs can exact revenge, it could give Coach Gambrell’s squad a little breathing room in the region standings.
Game time in Bartow County on Tuesday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and 1340 AM), as well as on WGAA’s Facebook Live.